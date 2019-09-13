Please keep politics out of parks, Charlottetown mayor asks

Charlottetown Mayor Philip Brown is asking political parties to refrain from putting up political signs in parks or city green spaces during the federal election campaign.

Brown said he was concerned when he recently saw an election sign in one of the city's heritage parks.

"Green spaces are for the enjoyment of our residents and visitors," he said.

"Anything that impedes that enjoyment should be mitigated by working closely with our city departments that oversee signage."

There are rules prohibiting election signs in the green spaces of Victoria Park, said Brown, and he is hoping candidates will respect park users in other areas of the city as well.

Brown said residents sometimes walk through parks at night and the signs could be safety hazard.

