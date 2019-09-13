Please keep politics out of parks, Charlottetown mayor asks
'Green spaces are for the enjoyment of our residents'
Charlottetown Mayor Philip Brown is asking political parties to refrain from putting up political signs in parks or city green spaces during the federal election campaign.
Brown said he was concerned when he recently saw an election sign in one of the city's heritage parks.
"Green spaces are for the enjoyment of our residents and visitors," he said.
"Anything that impedes that enjoyment should be mitigated by working closely with our city departments that oversee signage."
There are rules prohibiting election signs in the green spaces of Victoria Park, said Brown, and he is hoping candidates will respect park users in other areas of the city as well.
Brown said residents sometimes walk through parks at night and the signs could be safety hazard.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Angela Walker
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.