New policy coming for P.E.I. students to report gender discrimination incidents, says child and youth advocate

The Office of the Child and Youth Advocate on P.E.I. is reviewing the student complaints process in response to concerns about discrimination that led high school students to walk out of classes in October.

About 200 students from Colonel Gray High School and Charlottetown Rural High School lined University Avenue on Oct. 19, holding signs focusing on double standards in how male and females students were treated by teachers.

They also spoke of inappropriate comments about their appearance, and being told they were violating dress code standards. They also felt a lack of response from school administration about their concerns.

Child and youth advocate Marvin Bernstein is focusing on that latter complaint, and having a look at the Public Schools Branch's mechanism for student complaints.

Currently, students can raise concerns to a teacher or the principal under a policy called Safe and Caring Learning Environments. This might lead to a conflict of interest, said Bernstein.

"One teacher might be a colleague of another teacher and be concerned about advancing that complaint. If it goes up to the principal, what if the principal is the subject of the complaint?" he said.

The new mechanism should allow students to report to any trusted person within the school, said Bernstein.

"It might be a teacher that the student had in the previous year. It might be a guidance counsellor. It might be a staff person, or somebody who works in administration that there has been a relationship established with," he said.

Cumbersome policy

Highlighting another concern, Bernstein described the 10-page policy document as cumbersome. It should be made more youth-friendly, he said.

"We need to scale it down into something that's understandable," he said.

Another thing missing in the current process — it's unclear what happens when the complaints are raised or how long it takes for the school to respond to the student.

"There doesn't seem to be any time stipulations or expectations," Bernstein said.

'It's important to take the time to get this right'

His office is working to improve the process by working with those in the youth advisory committee attached to his office.

"Their voices should matter in that process and they should have confidence in that process," he said.

The office has also been working with the Public Schools Branch and reaching out to other jurisdictions to see what kinds of student complaint processes are being used and which ones are promising.

Bernstein expects it'll be a few more months before the policy will be revised.

"It's important to take the time to get this right. If we don't get it right, we're going to lose some credibility in the process."