P.E.I. eyeing policing levels as population grows

The P.E.I. government is planning to increase resources for police as the population of the province continues to grow.

A report from Statistics Canada released Thursday shows P.E.I. has the fewest police officers per capita in the country.

The report is based on data collected in 2018.

P.E.I. has 141 police officers per 100,000 population. The national average is 182.

The province points out that police-reported crime statistics show that P.E.I. is the safest province in Canada, but it is still promising more investment in policing.

"Moving into next year, there will be additional investments to ensure adequate and responsive policing services to address our growing population," the province wrote in an emailed statement to CBC News.

"Prince Edward Island is known to be a great place to live, work and play, and public safety is a contributing factor to this."

P.E.I.'s population has been the fastest growing province for the last two years.

Among the provinces, the level of policing is remarkably consistent. Only New Brunswick and P.E.I. have policing levels that vary more than 10 per cent from the national average. Policing levels in the three territories average much higher, about 365.

