RCMP to boost patrols around western P.E.I. schools near site of sword attack

RCMP increase their presence around schools every September, and those safety measures will be particularly important in northwestern P.E.I., where a man accused of attacking a woman and a teen with a sword remains at large.

Thursday is the first day of classes for P.E.I.'s public school system.

Last Friday, a 42-year-old woman suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries from a sword attack on Seacow Pond Beach. A youth was also injured. RCMP said the lack of any apparent motive leads them to believe the attack was random.

Members of the community have described being "unnerved" since the unusual attack. Police have advised residents to go about their normal lives but "remain vigilant" while officers investigate.

Students in the Seacow Pond area generally attend Tignish Elementary and Westisle Composite High School, according to the Public Schools Branch.

RCMP Cpl. Gavin Moore says residents should go about their daily lives but keep an eye out for anything unusual. (Rick Gibbs/CBC)

RCMP Cpl. Gavin Moore said police will have additional patrols in those areas not just for the safety of children walking to school or getting on and off buses, but also to keep an eye out for anything unusual.

"With the anxiety in the community as we investigate this sword incident, that presence is all the more important, in being in the communities and able to respond to the needs of our communities."

The sword suspect is described as a male about five feet 10 inches tall. He was wearing a dark surgical mask and possibly a green hoodie at the time of the attack.