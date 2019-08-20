Police seize drugs and firearms from Summerside home

Police searched a Summerside home early Tuesday morning and seized methamphetamine, hydromorphone and firearms.

The Prince District Joint Force Operations Unit, made up of RCMP, Summerside and Kensington Police along with the Emergency Response Team executed a warrant. Roads were shut down in the area while the home was searched, police said in a release.

Police did not disclose the amount of drugs or the number and type of firearms seized.

The investigation is ongoing and more details will be released later.

