P.E.I. youth crime rate collapsing

The youth crime rate on P.E.I. is down more than 60 per cent over the last five years, according to a new report from Statistics Canada.

Statistics Canada released police-reported crime statistics for 2018 on Monday morning.

The data shows the Island's incident-based rate, which counts all cases of incidents reported to police equally, was rising slowly from 2009 to 2013.

It went up from 2,165 per 100,000 population in 2009 to 2,348 in 2013.

But then it began to fall dramatically. By 2018 it was 910.

That represents a drop in actual incidents from 173 in 2009 to 92 in 2018.

The overall crime rate has also fallen in the last decade.

From 2009 to 2012 the rate was more than 7,000 and then it began to fall, bottoming out at 4,708 in 2017.

2018 saw an increase to 5,363.

