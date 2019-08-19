Police licence-plate readers don't concern Charlottetown councillor after privacy complaint

Coun. Bob Doiron doesn't think Charlottetown police using automatic licence-plate readers is a privacy issue, after a citizen raised concerns with the city and police earlier this week.

The readers automatically scan plates and compare them to information in a database to determine if there are any violations connected to the vehicle.

"The police are a very private organization," said Doiron, who is also the chair of the protective services committee.

He said police have standards to follow and are regulated by the province.

"As for trading information or releasing information they certainly have standards that they can't do that. It doesn't concern I guess myself in that regard because I have the utmost respect for the police," said Doiron.

No information shared

Charlottetown police have been using automatic licence-plate readers on two of their vehicles for the last year.

"I know how the system and police operate. They certainly don't trade or share any information," Doiron said.

I don't have the answers right in front of me, but we're certainly willing to discuss anything at the committee level. — Coun. Bob Doiron

A Charlottetown resident was surprised when a city police officer knocked on his door to deliver a summons for an expired registration on his car last week.

At the committee level, Doiron said that practice wasn't reviewed.

He said he knows people would be concerned if an officer showed up at their door unannounced, himself included, but he said police are "respectful and explain what's going on," when they knock on doors to issue tickets.

"I mean they don't go and bang on your door and demand things."

Committee willing to discuss

However, he said he could see an officer at the door unannounced upsetting some people.

"I think our committee could look at that," Doiron said.

Coun. Bob Doiron says he is willing to look into why officers show up at the door to issue tickets. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

Doiron said if there are concerns around police showing up at doors with tickets, it will be brought up at the next protective services committee meeting.

"We can certainly bring it up and ask for a discussion on that, and you know, is there a reason why they do that rather than mail it?" Doiron said.

"I don't have the answers right in front of me, but we're certainly willing to discuss anything at the committee level."

He said the camera system as a whole is an important tool that can help find stolen vehicles and collect data on organized crime.

More P.E.I. news