Scammers posting fake P.E.I. rental property ads on social media, police say

Police on P.E.I. are investigating numerous reports of people being defrauded when responding to rental property ads on social media.

According to the RCMP, the scammers request their victims send a deposit to secure a rental agreement. Once received, the owner of the ad stops responding to messages and keeps the money.

In some cases, the individual interested in renting the property will show up at a residence and find out it is already occupied by the rightful home owner.

Const. Jeremy Johnston of Kings District RCMP said people should look deeper into the person who is advertising the property before engaging with them.

"Look and see if they had a history of putting ads on Facebook marketplace," he said.

"Look at their profile. If they don't have any friends in their profile and you can't see, I think it's pretty safe to assume that it's not a real Facebook profile."