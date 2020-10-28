Skip to Main Content
Officer assaulted on the job, say Charlottetown police
A Charlottetown man has been charged with assaulting a police officer following an incident Tuesday night.

Intoxicated man became aggressive, police say

CBC News ·
A 24-year-old man will appear in provincial court after allegedly assaulting a police officer Tuesday night. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Charlottetown police say they were responding to a complaint of an unwanted person at a home when they encountered an intoxicated man who became aggressive with police. 

The 24-year-old man was eventually arrested and subsequently charged with assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, mischief under $5,000 and breach of probation. 

He was released from jail Wednesday morning with conditions and will appear in provincial court at a later date.

With files from Angela Walker

