Officer assaulted on the job, say Charlottetown police

A Charlottetown man has been charged with assaulting a police officer following an incident Tuesday night.

Charlottetown police say they were responding to a complaint of an unwanted person at a home when they encountered an intoxicated man who became aggressive with police.

The 24-year-old man was eventually arrested and subsequently charged with assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, mischief under $5,000 and breach of probation.

He was released from jail Wednesday morning with conditions and will appear in provincial court at a later date.

