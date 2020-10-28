Officer assaulted on the job, say Charlottetown police
A Charlottetown man has been charged with assaulting a police officer following an incident Tuesday night.
Intoxicated man became aggressive, police say
Charlottetown police say they were responding to a complaint of an unwanted person at a home when they encountered an intoxicated man who became aggressive with police.
The 24-year-old man was eventually arrested and subsequently charged with assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, mischief under $5,000 and breach of probation.
He was released from jail Wednesday morning with conditions and will appear in provincial court at a later date.
With files from Angela Walker