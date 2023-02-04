Summerside women arrested as 3 ounces of meth, other drugs seized

A Summerside woman has been arrested after police seized crystal meth, hydromorphone, cocaine, speed, and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

The Prince District Joint Forces Operations (JFO) Unit made the arrest on Tuesday, P.E.I. RCMP said.

Among the items seized, there are three ounces of crystal methamphetamine — equivalent to about 85 grams — and more than 100 tablets of hydromorphone, a type of opioid.

RCMP Const. Gavin Moore said the investigation is still ongoing.

"There's a constant stream of investigations that come forward and that these units work diligently everyday to try and make our streets safer by addressing any drug issues in our communities," he said.

"We certainly encourage anyone in the public who may have information about drug trafficking, weapons, anything of that nature in their community they are certainly enough to reach out to their local police."

The JFO Unit is made up of Prince District RCMP, Summerside Police Services and Kensington Police Services.

The Summerside Major Crime Unit assisted in the arrest, Moore said.