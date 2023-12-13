Charlottetown police not negligent in Tyler Knockwood's death, investigation reveals 

Warning: This story deals with serious mental health concerns and suicide.

An external police investigation into the January 2023 death of Tyler Knockwood has found police were not negligent in the death of the 34-year-old Indigenous man.

But his wife, Laura Knockwood, says she's disappointed with the findings and plans to continue to push for answers.

"I know he was denying help because he was in a paranoid manic state and he didn't trust anybody," Knockwood said, holding back tears.

"So, the only people who could have gotten him the help were the city police. They were the only people with the power to take him to the hospital and I don't understand what difference it was to them. I know it was no difference to them but to my family, it cost his life so how can you tell me that they did their job."

A member of Lennox Island First Nation, Tyler Knockwood had found a new passion working on the restoration of Province House. It was a building he felt so attached to that he donated an eagle feather to be used during a smudging ceremony. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

Knockwood died by suicide inside Province House, the historic seat of the P.E.I. Legislature last January. He had been part of the team working to restore the building.

'It's pretty devastating'

Police were called to the Knockwood home three separate times in the hours leading up to his death.

But instead of taking the man, who Knockwood describes as her best friend, to the hospital, they dropped him off downtown.

Early the next morning, police returned this time to tell Knockwood her husband had ended his life.

"I had hoped that there would be some closure," said Knockwood.

A memorial to Tyler Knockwood still stands in Laura Knockwood's living room. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

"It's pretty devastating just to hear that, that, you know, they did their job. I mean you didn't because he's not here. Tell my children that. They don't have a father anymore.

"There's no justice for Tyler in there, there's no justice for us in there."

Knockwood complained to Charlottetown Police Chief Brad MacConnell.

Because of the high profile nature of the complaint, and the number of officers involved, MacConnell asked for an outside police agency to investigate.

'Police were willing to provide assistance'

Summerside Police Sgt. Dale Corish completed that investigation.

CBC News obtained a copy of his findings. In his seven-page report, Corish said he cannot say that the responding officers were negligent.

He writes: "It is clear that police were willing to provide assistance to Mr. Knockwood. However, at the time he was declining help, and there were no current implicit or explicit threats by Mr. Knockwood suggesting that he would do himself harm."

But the investigator did say, "Mr. Knockwood's family as well as the responding officers who provided PROS reports would agree that Mr. Knockwood was exhibiting behaviors of a person presenting as paranoid or having mental health issues."

'A subjective process'



Charlottetown Police Chief Brad MacConnell described Knockwood’s death as a tragedy and says he understands the need for transparency. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC) The report went on to say, "the decision-making process for police during an investigation involving mental health issues is a subjective process."

MacConnell described Knockwood's death as a tragedy and said he understands the need for transparency.

"I certainly am aware that the family have concerns with my decision, I think that is no secret," MacConnell said in an interview with CBC News.

"But at the end of the day I have to rely on the information that's provided to me and the investigator's report indicated that our officers acted within the framework of the law that they were given and although this is a tragedy, I have to respect that."

But MacConnell said changes have been made as a result of Knockwood's death.

He said he's instructed his officers to call the province's mobile mental health units every time they are dealing with a mental health call, something that didn't happen in the Knockwood case.

'We will call every time'

The province's ombudsperson is now investigating the mobile mental health service, after a committee of MLAs raised concerns about the lack of co-ordination that may have contributed to Knockwood's death.

"We will call every time," said MacConnell.

In the report, the investigator says: 'It is clear that police were willing to provide assistance to Mr. Knockwood. However, at the time he was declining help, and there were no current implicit or explicit threats by Mr. Knockwood suggesting that he would do himself harm.' (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

Corish did say it was a difficult investigation because none of the officers involved would provide statements for it which could have helped clarify their understanding of Knockwood's state of wellness at the time. He writes, "there is no mechanism in place compelling the respondents to provide statements for the Police Act investigation."

It was also noted that only one of the seven responding officers had handwritten notes, something the police chief says has been addressed. He said each officer will receive a "verbal caution" to help ensure robust notes are taken in the future.

Knockwood said the lack of note-taking prompted her to file the complaint.

My heart hurts for my kids. I miss him every day … my kids deserve at least the recognition that something was done wrong. — Laura Knockwood

"The fact that they didn't even take out a notebook, they didn't take down any of the information, it just didn't feel to me like it was taken seriously at all and again, ultimately, hours later he was dead so that's very hard for us, as the family, who made multiple calls for help to be told they did their job," she said.

MacConnell said he's prepared to sit down with the family to further discuss their concerns.

An ornament in memory of Tyler Knockwood hangs from Laura Knockwood's Christmas tree. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

But he does believe that despite the lack of note-taking, and the officers' refusal to talk to the investigator, that they have a much clearer understanding of what happened the night Tyler Knockwood died.

"I don't think we could say we have a full picture. I think we have enough of a picture that allows me to respond to the complainant and feel comfortable that our officers were not negligent so I am comfortable with that," he said.

'My heart hurts for my kids'

Knockwood said she waited almost a year for the report on her husband's death, hoping for closure.

Now, as she prepares for her first Christmas without him, she says she's still waiting for that closure. She plans to file a complaint with the police commissioner's office, which will do its own investigation into his death.

"It's difficult. It's really difficult. Our whole life changed in this last year," said Knockwood.

"My heart hurts for my kids. I miss him every day … my kids deserve at least the recognition that something was done wrong. They deserve that much, at least."

If you or someone you know is struggling, here's where to get help: