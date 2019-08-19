Thieves use axe to break into Charlottetown clothing store

A Charlottetown man is in custody for his role in a break-in at a Charlottetown clothing store, where an axe was used to smash the glass door.

Charlottetown Police say the break and enter at Island Active Wear on University Avenue, took place in the early morning hours on Saturday.

It happened around 3 a.m., said Deputy police Chief Brad MacConnell. When the thieves smashed their way in using an axe, it triggered an alarm, he said.

Three suspects stole a significant quantity of brand name jeans and Oakley sunglasses, then transferred the stolen goods into a vehicle, MacConnell said.

"From start to finish the whole thing took about 45 seconds. That's how quick things can happen," MacConnell said.

The stolen property has not yet been recovered, he said.

A 49-year-old Charlottetown man was arrested around 3:45 a.m., MacConnell said.

The man has been charged with break and enter and breach of probation and is in custody with a court date scheduled for Sept. 19, he said.

Police said the investigation remains open at this time. Police have posted a video of the break and enter and are asking anyone with information to get in touch.

More P.E.I. news