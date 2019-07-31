Young teen says man offered to take his picture, police investigating

Charlottetown police are investigating a report of a young teenage boy who was walking home alone and was asked by a man if he wanted to have his picture taken.

Police say the boy was walking home from Old Home Week near the Eastlink Centre and was asked by a man sitting on the front step of a home if he wanted a cigarette.

When the boy declined, the man offered to take his picture, police said.

"The young boy did not do that and called his parents who called the police," said Deputy Chief Sean Coombs.

Coombs said the call came in around 5:30 on Saturday evening.

"We believe we know who the individual is," Coombs said. He said police have been unable to contact the man despite being at the home multiple times and the incident remains under investigation.

"At this time nothing criminal has taken place," Coombs said.

He said all people at the exhibition should be cautious and aware of where their kids are.

More P.E.I. news