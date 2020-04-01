Police, firefighters parade in Charlottetown for health-care workers
'We want them to all know that this is for them'
Sirens blared in Charlottetown Wednesday morning as police and firefighters paraded to show their thanks to people working in the province's health-care system during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The parade included RCMP and city police, the Charlottetown and North River fire departments, and the provincial sheriff's office.
In an email to CBC News, RCMP Const. Jamie Parsons said similar parades have been held across North America.
"It certainly takes more than just doctors and nurses to run a health-care facility," said Parsons, "right down to the maintenance staff to food service departments, laundry and housekeeping, and many, many more departments, and we want them to all know that this is for them."
The parade started at 9:30, and ran from Walker Drive to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.
Sirens were turned off around the hospital so as not to disturb the patients.
