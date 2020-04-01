Police, firefighters parade in Charlottetown for health-care workers

Sirens blared in Charlottetown Wednesday morning as police and firefighters paraded to show their thanks to people working in the province's health-care system during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parade included RCMP and city police, the Charlottetown and North River fire departments, and the provincial sheriff's office.

The vehicle drove from Walker Drive through the city to the hospital. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

In an email to CBC News, RCMP Const. Jamie Parsons said similar parades have been held across North America.

"It certainly takes more than just doctors and nurses to run a health-care facility," said Parsons, "right down to the maintenance staff to food service departments, laundry and housekeeping, and many, many more departments, and we want them to all know that this is for them."

The parade included police, firefighters and the sheriff's office. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

The parade started at 9:30, and ran from Walker Drive to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Sirens were turned off around the hospital so as not to disturb the patients.

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.

Practise physical distancing.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

More from CBC P.E.I.