Police, firefighters respond to fire in Stratford

RCMP and firefighters responded to a fire in Stratford, P.E.I., late Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called at 4:17 p.m. on Sunday. According to Cross Roads Fire Chief Ron Young, about seven trucks and 32 firefighters responded.

Young said the cause of the fire is currently unknown, but that it happened on the second floor of the house.

No one was home at the time of the fire, Young said.

Thirty two firefighters responded to the fire in Stratford, according to the fire chief. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Next door neighbour Brian Murphy was outside doing yard work when he said he heard a smoke alarm going off shorty after 4 p.m. After checking his own house, he realized it was coming from next door.

"I just walked back over, went around to the back of the house and I seen smoke coming out of the attic vents and ran back and phoned 9-1-1," Murphy said.

"I'm just glad I was there and was able to make the call."

The fire chief said the cause of the fire is not immediately apparent, and the provincial fire marshal was called to investigate.​

