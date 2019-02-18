Skip to Main Content
Police look for driver who struck telephone pole in Kelvin Grove

Police are concerned about safety of the driver

Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that hit a telephone pole in Kelvin Grove Monday morning. (CBC)

East Prince RCMP in P.E.I. are looking for a driver who struck a telephone pole this morning near Kensington and left the scene. 

Police say the incident happened on Route 109 in Kelvin Grove. 

Officers got the call shortly after 9 a.m. But when they arrived, they said the vehicle was empty. 

Police said they are mainly concerned about the safety of the driver, but also want to know what happened. 

About two dozen people in the area are without power. The road was closed following the crash but reopened Monday afternoon. 

