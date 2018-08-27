Police seize counterfeit cash, arrest man and woman in Kensington

A man and a woman are facing charges of possession and production of counterfeit money after they were arrested Friday in Kensington, according to police.

The Prince District Joint Force Operations Unit — made up of RCMP, as well as Summerside and Kensington police — executed a search warrant on a residence in Kensington, police said.

"There was over $4,500 worth of counterfeit money, $20, $50 and $100 bills," said Cpl. Nick Doyle.

The fake money, a computer and printer were seized, he said.

Doyle said the quality of the bills was "not the greatest."

"What was happening is real money and counterfeit money were kind of being combined to make counterfeit money," he said.

Doyle said since June there has been an increase in the number of reports of counterfeit money being passed on P.E.I.

"June, July and August there has been over 70 reported files across P.E.I. where counterfeit money was used at establishments."

