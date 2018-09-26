New P.E.I. police commissioner 'looking forward to the opportunity'

Prince Edward Island's second-ever police commissioner Tom Jarmyn is looking forward to taking up his new post.

The police commissioner provides independent civilian oversight of the Island's police forces, and can investigate public complaints against police, excluding the RCMP.

"I'm looking forward to the opportunity to get involved," Jarmyn said.

Jarmyn grew up in a military family — he served for 13 years in the regular forces and seven years in the reserves. After that he went to Dalhousie University and practiced law in Nova Scotia and Ontario for several years. He moved to P.E.I. to chair the Veteran's Appeal and Review Board for four years, which wrapped up last summer.

"When I practiced law I was a federal Crown prosecutor, I did a lot of criminal defence work," Jarmyn said. "This gives me an opportunity to use some of my experience from that field as well as my background in adjudication."

He said he also wants to give back to the P.E.I. community where he now lives.

'Wise way to go'

Former provincial Supreme Court Chief Justice Gerard Mitchell became P.E.I.'s first police commissioner in 2009.

Before retiring, Mitchell made some recommendations to government to improve the office, including allowing people to bring complaints directly to that office. Currently, if a person has a complaint against a police officer they have to bring the complaint to the police department where that officer works.

"The recommendations seem pretty well thought out," Jarmyn said, noting he has spoken with Mitchell. "It's also consistent with an approach that's used in most jurisdictions in Canada."

It's always important to make sure that Islanders are aware of the existence of the office. - Tom Jarmyn

"The commissioner exists to give confidence to Islanders in the overall law enforcement and this is a vehicle by which we allow them to interact and bring forward concerns," Jarmyn said.

Jarmyn said he also agrees with Mitchell's suggestion for flexibility on the timeline for complaints — currently, it is limited to six months from an incident — as well as allowing complaints from bystanders who aren't direct victims.

"That's all fairly standard across Canada as I understand it," Jarmyn said. "A model where there's some flexibility seems like a wise way to go."

The province says Mitchell's recommendations have been included in draft amendments to the Police Act, which are part of ongoing consultations with police, municipal, and other partners.

'Important tool'

Jarmyn said he wants to get acquainted with the office before he makes any of his own recommendations. His term starts Oct. 2. He plans to begin by introducing himself to stakeholders and getting the lay of the land.

"It's always important to make sure that Islanders are aware of the existence of the office," Jarmyn said.

"I think it's an important tool for the public, an important tool for the minister who has an ability to ask the commissioner to look at particular problems and give independent feedback."

The police commissioner's office deals with an average of five complaints a year and writes an annual report to government.

With files from Island Morning