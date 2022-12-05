Content
PEI

Large quantities of drugs and cash seized in Charlottetown raid

A weekend raid at a home on Sleepy Hollow Road resulted in the seizure of a replica gun, a large quantity of drugs and $3,400 in cash, Charlottetown police say.

Raid took place on Sleepy Hollow Road morning of Dec. 3

CBC News ·
An airgun with cartridges, a number of plastic packages containing white substances, some machines, and Canadian currency spread out on a table.
Charlottetown Police Services posted this photo of items and $3,400 in cash seized in a Dec. 3 raid. (Charlottetown Police Services)

A news release issued Monday said 47-year-old man faces three counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking as a result of the raid. 

"The accused remains in custody and will appear in court later this week for a show cause hearing," the release said. 

It added that other charges might be laid in the future. 

The raid was conducted at 1 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. 

Police said the search resulted in the seizure of drugs with an estimated street value of $320,000. 

The items seized included: 

  • two kilograms of crystal meth
  • 114 grams of cocaine
  • 2811 tablets of speed (methamphetamine)
  • 1075 dilaudid pills
  • 889 grams of cannabis
  • $3,400 in cash
  • one replica airsoft-type gun
