Large quantities of drugs and cash seized in Charlottetown raid

A weekend raid at a home on Sleepy Hollow Road resulted in the seizure of a replica gun, a large quantity of drugs and $3,400 in cash, Charlottetown police say.

A news release issued Monday said 47-year-old man faces three counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking as a result of the raid.

"The accused remains in custody and will appear in court later this week for a show cause hearing," the release said.

It added that other charges might be laid in the future.

The raid was conducted at 1 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Police said the search resulted in the seizure of drugs with an estimated street value of $320,000.

The items seized included: