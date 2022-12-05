Large quantities of drugs and cash seized in Charlottetown raid
A weekend raid at a home on Sleepy Hollow Road resulted in the seizure of a replica gun, a large quantity of drugs and $3,400 in cash, Charlottetown police say.
Raid took place on Sleepy Hollow Road morning of Dec. 3
A weekend raid at a home on Sleepy Hollow Road resulted in the seizure of a replica gun, a large quantity of drugs and $3,400 in cash, Charlottetown police say.
A news release issued Monday said 47-year-old man faces three counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking as a result of the raid.
"The accused remains in custody and will appear in court later this week for a show cause hearing," the release said.
It added that other charges might be laid in the future.
The raid was conducted at 1 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Police said the search resulted in the seizure of drugs with an estimated street value of $320,000.
The items seized included:
- two kilograms of crystal meth
- 114 grams of cocaine
- 2811 tablets of speed (methamphetamine)
- 1075 dilaudid pills
- 889 grams of cannabis
- $3,400 in cash
- one replica airsoft-type gun