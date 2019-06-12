Police charge Charlottetown man with midday break-in at city home
A 55-year-old Charlottetown man has been charged with breaking into a home on Dorchester Street.
The man will appear in provincial court at a later date
Police said the homeowner had returned to their residence around 1 p.m. Monday to find a man making his way down a staircase located behind the home.
When the homeowner confronted the suspect he fled. Police say they were able to locate him a few hours later.
The man has been charged with break and enter and has been released with conditions.
With files from Angela Walker