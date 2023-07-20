P.E.I. police oversight gets failing grade compared to other international jurisdictions, criminologist says

Police and Public Trust, a CBC News Atlantic Investigative Unit project, scrutinizes the largely off-limits police complaint and discipline systems across the region. Journalists are using access to information laws, and in some cases court challenges, to obtain discipline records and data.

Over the last four years, municipal police officers on Prince Edward Island have been the subject of dozens of complaints from members of the public.

Unlike the other Atlantic provinces, the website for P.E.I 's police commissioner includes summaries of all complaints the office receives.

"We want the public to know these are the nature of the complaints that we're receiving and here's the manner in which they've been handled, so that the public hopefully will have confidence in the work that's done by police and the work that's done by this office," P.E.I. police Commissioner Cindy Wedge said.

P.E.I.'s police oversight system is considered to be one of the better systems in Canada, according to Temitope Oriola, a criminologist at the University of Alberta and a special advisor to the Alberta government when it carried out a recent review of its Police Act.

"In an environment where all these are pretty much on the C-minus and below level, P.E.I. would be considered one of the better ones, if you can believe it," he said.

"However, that's when comparing it with much worse climates."

But when you compare P.E.I.'s system internationally, it gets a failing grade, Oriola said.

"It's not even close to what is the industry standard," he said.

"It is far behind, and by multiple decades, what should be happening."

Importance of transparency

CBC's Atlantic investigative unit has launched a project called Police and Public Trust, which takes a closer look at systems of police complaints and discipline across the region.

On P.E.I., part of this work includes taking a look at how the province's system measures up against other jurisdictions beyond Atlantic Canada to find out what the Island is getting right — and where it can do better.

Danielle Robitaille is a managing partner at Henein Hutchison Robitaille LLP in Toronto and acted as lead counsel in Ontario's Independent Police Oversight Review in 2017.

She said the recommendations that came out of that review focused on the importance of transparency and independence while handling complaints against police.

She said one of the key components for a healthy oversight system is a feeling of legitimacy among the public. If there's a public sentiment that there's an effort to conceal or cover up evidence or information, that can distort and disturb the public's overall feeling of trust in the oversight system, she added.

"We're talking about someone who has the power and authority to, in some cases, exercise lethal force against a member of the public," Robitaille said.

"The thought from people who study these issues, including several scholars, is that you really, really require an independent, transparent and accountable system to oversee these people who are doing this vital and important work in the public interest."

Investigations should be done independent of police

Oriola pointed to Norway as one country with a strong police oversight regime. He said its system stands out because the country recognizes that police officers tend to know each other and shouldn't investigate each other.

He said the country also grades well for making it easy for people to access the complaint process, including access to when meetings are held and publication of findings.

"They give regular updates to individuals," he said.

"They set strict timelines on when results should be out and all of that. So they have taken care of the constellation of small things, which add up to make them a very strong and highly self-reflective organization."

On P.E.I., people can submit a complaint to either the police agency or the police commission. If it relates to a criminal allegation, the attorney general can assign an independent investigator, such as another police service or the Serious Incident Response Team in Nova Scotia.

If it's a code of conduct complaint, the police agency will investigate, with the chief of police deciding the outcome. Complainants or officers can ask the police commission to review the case if they're unhappy.

An independent civilian-led agency, not the police force, should always investigate a complaint from the public, Oriola said.

"We know that police culture is very insular and there's a tendency toward protecting one another and all of that, so they have no business investigating themselves in those circumstances," he said.

Summerside Deputy Police Chief Jason Blacquiere said he understands the concern about police investigating police, but questioned whether a change would be feasible.

"We want the public to trust us, we want them to work with us, and so there has to be that transparency," Blacquiere said.

"In P.E.I. we're lucky, I think, to say that there are so few complaints compared to other larger provinces that it's probably impractical to fund a unit to solely investigate police on a full-time basis."

Tracking more data

CBC analyzed more than 50 complaints against municipal police officers on P.E.I., compiling data posted on the police commission's website.

The majority of complaints — about 52 per cent — were unfounded or unsubstantiated. In these cases it's typically more difficult to get details about what happened, which is something criminologists say is common across the country.

"If a complaint is unfounded, generally across Canada, you're not going to get any information about what goes into that," said Erick Laming, assistant professor of criminology at Trent University.

He said in cases that are founded or that go to some kind of hearing, information becomes more accessible to the public, but the vast majority of complaints across Canada are unfounded.

"It's the cases that don't get to that point that we always are kind of left thinking, what happened? That's the unfortunate thing. I don't think there's a consensus across researchers or even police practitioners or investigators of what information should be put out there in those types of cases, just because the majority of complaints are unfounded to begin with."

'It can open doors'

P.E.I.'s police commission has also moved away from naming police agencies in its summaries, citing privacy concerns for small police forces.

Wedge, the police commissioner, said her office aims to strike a balance between the public's right to know about complaints and protecting the privacy of police officers.

She said that means the office won't publish the name of the officer and in some cases won't identify the police service involved in a complaint.

"In previous years we have listed police agencies that employed the officer. We intend to change that and we're removing that information into the future because of the, in some cases, very small sizes of the agencies that we oversee," Wedge said.

Laming said the fact that complaint summaries on P.E.I. are posted online means the province is taking positive steps to make that information available to the public.

But he said P.E.I. can go further.

Laming pointed to police complaint agencies in B.C. and Ontario that publish more detailed annual reports. They include data about complaints along with demographic information about the complainant, such as age, gender and ethnicity, which can make it easier to track patterns or trends among complaints.

"It can open doors into understanding more of the kind of the people who are complaining and we can get a better picture of are there systemic issues that are involved," Laming said.

P.E.I.'s Department of Justice and Public Safety provided CBC News with a statement that said data collection regarding police complaints has been discussed with counterparts in other provinces and territories. It goes on to say that many of the provinces collecting specific demographic information like age or race-based data are larger and have more resources to do so. The province didn't say whether it would begin collecting this data moving forward.

The province said it will continue to "assess the current landscape and work with jurisdictional partner organizations to identify what is best for P.E.I."

