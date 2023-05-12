Island developer applies to purchase controversial property in Point Deroche

A company owned by P.E.I. developer Tim Banks has applied to purchase a controversial waterfront property still under construction on the Island's north shore.

Public concern over the stone armouring installed on the beach adjacent to the Point Deroche property led to a report released Tuesday recommending sweeping changes in how P.E.I. manages its coastlines.

Sources have told CBC the owners, from Ontario, walked away after the construction sparked widespread outrage among Islanders.

Tonnes of massive rock were installed right down to the waterline to protect the location from erosion, but it also impeded public access to the beach.

"I think when this all blew up in government's face, they did not anticipate the level of anger," said Green Party MLA Peter Bevan-Baker.

This week, an application by Pan American Properties to purchase the property went through the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission (IRAC) to the provincial cabinet.

The stone armouring around the property has raised concerns about beach access. (Kerry Campbell/CBC)

Banks told CBC the sale is a personal matter and chose not to comment on any plans he has for the property.

On Tuesday, Environment Minister Steven Myers said one of the goals of the report by the Canadian Centre for Climate Change and Adaptation was to find out if the policies the province followed in allowing development at Point Deroche were sound.

Requires cabinet approval

One of the conclusions from the report said the type of stone armouring at Point Deroche can lead to accelerated erosion on nearby properties, and should only be used where it's necessary to protect public infrastructure like roads and wharves.

Any sale would require cabinet approval under the Lands Protection Act. There was no word Wednesday whether approval had been granted, but Bevan-Baker said it's an opportunity for the government to "fix this monstrosity" and insist the stone armouring be moved back.

"That development that the previous owner has is not transferable to the new owner so they're basically starting from scratch.... Here is a golden opportunity for government to press reset on this."