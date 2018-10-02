Pogey Beach song featured in new P.E.I.-made movie

The feature film Pogey Beach has a locally-created theme song by the same name. (Just Passing Through/Facebook)

P.E.I. singer-songwriter Peter Forbes was inspired to write the song Pogey Beach after a day of binge-watching the comedy web series Just Passing Through (JPT).

Forbes's song is now featured in the new film Pogey Beach, a spinoff of JPT.

"I just wrote the song in about an hour, and I really liked it and ended up recording it," said Forbes, who went to high school at Charlottetown Rural with JPT creator Jeremy Larter.

"I guess in the back of my mind I kind of hoped Jeremy would put it in the show, but it never ended up happening."

'Going to be awesome'

Forbes put the song on the shelf for a few years, as he said it doesn't make much sense without the context of the show. But then Larter contacted him this summer, asking to use the song in the feature film.

"I was very happy to give it to him and hopefully see the finished product soon," said Forbes.

This Wednesday and Thursday night at the Brackley Drive-In, Islanders can see Pogey Beach and the drama A Blessing from the Sea, both Island-made films.

Pogey Beach will also be screened as part of the Charlottetown Film Festival Oct. 12.

"I think the film is going to be awesome," Forbes said. "I'm really proud of the work that everyone's put into it."

Happy just to be 'part of it'

Forbes hopes the movie gains a cult following and gets widely distributed, but he's not pinning his professional star on his contribution.

Pete Forbes wrote Pogey Beach after binge-watching the web series Just Passing Through a few years ago. (Pete Forbes/Facebook)

"I'm looking forward to hearing my song at the Brackley Drive-In," he said. "I'm just happy having a song on the soundtrack and being part of it."

Many know Forbes him from his time with the Rude Mechanicals and his current Grateful Dead and Neil Young cover bands.

The song features P.E.I.'s Alan Dowling on drums and Blu Gillis on bass, and was recorded by Jon Matthews.

Here's a taste of the lyrics:

I've been to Cavendish, Brackley and Keppoch

Basin Head ain't nowhere as epic

as this one place on Prince Edward Island

takes five weeks, you better start filin'



Pogey Beach, everybody loves you

Pogey Beach, everybody goes

Pogey Beach, gimme the money and set me free

on Pogey Beach.

