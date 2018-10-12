PNP changes already 'flattening' Island house prices: Real Estate Association

The P.E.I. Real Estate Association says changes to the Provincial Nominee Program are already having an impact on the Island's housing market.

A month after the province announced it was scrapping the immigrant entrepreneur stream of PNP, the association says the steady rise in house prices P.E.I. has seen over the past couple of years appear to be slowing.

"Some of the pricing is flattening a bit," said Greg Lipton, the association's president. "I don't think you're going to see a lot of the really higher priced houses moving quickly. I think [buyers] are now being a little more reserved because they have to think about what's going to happen in the next two or three years."

Greg Lipton, president of the P.E.I. Real Estate Association, says the end of the entrepreneur stream of PNP will likely make selling high priced homes a tougher task. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Entrepreneur stream 'accelerated' market

The controversial entrepreneur stream granted applicants permanent residency upon arrival on P.E.I, in exchange for a $200,000 deposit and a promise to start up or buy a business here.

Lipton says while the majority who came through the entrepreneur stream ultimately lost their deposit and left the Island, many still bought houses here.

"There are vacant houses out there that people just aren't living in. They were specifically bought for the point of 'okay, we need to have a residence on P.E.I. Here's our residence on P.E.I.'," said Lipton.

Charlottetown realtor Jie Hu says 90 per cent of her business over the past few years has come from immigrants who arrived through the entrepreneur stream, most of them from China.

'Now, newcomers may focus on middle to lower priced properties' - Jie Hu, Charlottetown realtor

She says the stream "definitely accelerated" P.E.I.'s residential and commercial real-estate markets and her own sales figures.

"We did have quite a few clients that purchased high price real estate properties," said Hu. "In China, they only had an apartment or condo. But when they came to P.E.I., they found single family homes that are so affordable, and so lovely. So they say, why not buy a house?"

Realtor Jie Hu expects the demand for new homes will continue to be strong on P.E.I., but that 'newcomers may focus on the middle to lower price properties.' (Steve Bruce/CBC)

'We'll still have strong demand'

But Hu doesn't expect business to slow down all that much, now the province has stopped accepting applications into the entrepreneur stream.

There are still more than 400 applicants who got in ahead of the change to the PNP, who are now being vetted and may wind up on P.E.I.

Buyers are going to be more reserved - Greg Lipton, president, P.E.I. Real Estate Association

There are also other PNP streams and new federal programs aimed at attracting skilled workers and entrepreneurs to the Island. They just don't offer permanent residency upon arrival.

"I think we'll still have strong demand," Hu said. "It's just now, newcomers may focus on the middle to lower price properties."

"We're going to see workers from other countries come here with maybe not as much money in their back pocket. Buyers are going to be more reserved," added Lipton. "You'll see that anywhere between $225,000-$350,000 is the primary area for those purchasers. And I don't think it's going to go much higher."

Lipton says the sharp rise in home prices over the past couple of years has actually discouraged many Islanders from selling their homes, as they worried they wouldn't be able to afford to buy another one.

He expects with prices levelling off, that may encourage more to list, which will increase the supply of homes currently on the market.

