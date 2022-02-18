'Plummeting temperatures' will lead to icy conditions on P.E.I.

Flash freeze and wind warnings issued by Environment Canada are in effect across P.E.I., in addition to a rainfall warning for Prince County.

The O'Leary mobile COVID testing clinic will be closed today.

See a full list of cancellations on Storm Centre.

Call in your cancellations to 1-877-236-9350.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said the temperature is going to change dramatically from Friday morning into the afternoon as the front stretching from Bathurst to Edmundston pushes across the Island.

This afternoon is going to be particularly challenging, Simpkin said.

"The timing of that front could be so different from neighbour to neighbour as it slowly pushes through, and then really plummeting temperatures on the backside," Simpkin said.

"So it's going to be very difficult to get things treated with all the rain and runoff that we're going to be seeing and then freezing pretty hard this afternoon."

(Tina Simpkin/CBC)

Temperatures this morning should climb to around 10 C with periods of rain heavy at times, around 10-20 mm, accompanied with winds 40 gusting up to 80 km/h, Simpkin said.

In the afternoon, temperatures will fall to around -5 C as the front pushes its way through. Rain will change into freezing rain and ice pellets, then eventually to light snow blowing around in a northwesterly wind 40 gusting up to 60 km/h.

"The accumulations of snow could range anywhere from a trace to a couple of centimetres starting late this afternoon and into the evening hour," she said.

"Accumulation-wise, that's not too big of a deal."

Tonight, temperatures will drop down to around -13 C and the winds will subside into the overnight hours. Temperatures will continue to be cold through the weekend.