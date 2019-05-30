'The best deal we could get': Strike ends for P.E.I. plumbers, pipe fitters and welders
Close to 90 members had walked off the job
A strike by Local 721, the union representing P.E.I. plumbers, pipe fitters and welders, is now over.
Close to 90 members had walked off the job at a number of construction sites across the Island late last month, demanding higher wages.
The workers voted in favour of a new deal on Monday but union officials say it wasn't by a majority.
"They gave us a little more money in the travel and they gave us another bereavement day for grandparents and then apprentices got an extra 10 per cent increase ... first-year apprentices," said Gerry MacDonald, the union's business manager.
"It wasn't a high majority that voted for it. Some of them felt that we should get more but it was the best deal that we could get at the time and they accepted it," MacDonald said.
The new deal includes a 9.8 per cent wage increase over three years and some extra benefits, he said.
As a result of the strike, a number of construction projects were put on hold, some with deadlines for this summer.
With files from Angela Walker
