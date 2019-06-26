Many Islanders happy with P.E.I.'s plastic bag ban: Your Comments

Many Islanders are excited to see P.E.I.'s plastic bag ban in full swing.

On July 1 the Island became the first province in Canada to ban single-use plastic bags, under the Plastic Bag Reduction Act.

Many of you weighed in on CBC Prince Edward Island's Facebook page in response to Tuesday's story — most saying the ban is a great step forward for the province.

Here's more of what you had to say.

'Long overdue'

"A great step in the right direction," said Darryl Blake.

"We as a people just have to be a little more responsible and rely on ourselves to remember to use our own bags."

Paula Ramsay said she thinks the ban is positive, but one of her biggest concerns is reminding herself of the change.

The P.E.I. Bag Company has created a new line of 26 reusable shopping bags, including ones made of jute and cotton. (Ken Linton/CBC)

"Anything to help our environment is good! Now I just have to remember to take my own reusable bags to the store."

Many commenters agreed with Blake and Ramsay, saying they love the change — even that it's "long overdue," Felicity Measham said.

Some said, like Ramsay, that they'll have to keep reminding themselves to take their reusable bags, like Lillian MacCannell, who said she'll likely get some extra exercise running back to her car to get the bags she forgot.

Environment Minister Brad Trivers handed out free reusable bags to customers at Sobeys. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

Others, like Marie MacDonald, Linda MacIsaac-Gallant and Shirley Blacquiere said they made the switch to reusable bags a while ago but are still excited to see the Island's bag ban become reality.

Erin McCloskey said she thinks the province is settng a good example and hopes others will follow P.E.I.'s lead.

More work to be done

Others asked — why stop there?

Aaron King said grocery stores "should be made to stop buying products with excessive packaging."

Other commenters shared similar concerns.

Lynne Davis said "now let's get rid of flyers. Totally unnecessary." Janet T Moore added flyers should go "only to homes that request them."

The East Prince Seniors Initiative, speaking through its Facebook account, said a next step is to "get rid of or cut down on the plastic and Styrofoam packaging in the stores."

Mushrooms, cherries, grapes, strawberries. Such waste. I'm trying to support buying products that don't do this. — Samantha Robertson Baranowski

Some commenters echoed that comment, like Ivy Gaudet. She said "it drives me insane to see the excess plastic on so many of the goods we buy" and that companies should be responsible for making changes to packaging.

Samantha Robertson Baranowski agreed with Gaudet, saying she bought reusable produce bags and doesn't get a chance to use them because so many vegetables are already packaged in plastic.

'Such waste,' says Samantha Robertson Baranowski. (CBC)

"Mushrooms, cherries, grapes, strawberries. Such waste. I'm trying to support buying products that don't do this," Baranowski said.

Jane Boulter had a suggestion about the way recycling works on the Island. She said having blue carts or bins may help with garbage pickup.

"Now, if we could get a blue cart pick up so I don't have to store bags of recycling it would be awesome!"

