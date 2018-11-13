Islanders already making switch away from plastic bags

Waves of Change is a CBC series exploring the single-use plastic we're discarding, and why we need to clean up our act. You can be part of the community discussion by joining our Facebook group.

The ban on plastic checkout bags is still more than seven months away but P.E.I. businesses and consumers are already making the switch away from plastic bags.

We've seen a gradual but steady increase in people bringing their own containers. — Bill McGregor

The Plastic Bag Reduction Act comes into effect on July 1, 2019, making P.E.I. the first province to ban the bags, commonly referred to as checkout bags.

"Many of the businesses have already chosen, for customer response reasons, to move away from plastic bags — so it's already started," said John Hughes, director of special projects with the P.E.I. Environment Department.

"I'm surprised at how generally positive both the consumer and the businesses have been."

John Hughes says he's surprised at how generally positive both the consumer and the businesses have been about the upcoming ban on plastic checkout bags. (Nancy Russell/CBC)

Start now

Some of the stores that have started charging for plastic bags on P.E.I. include large retail chains such as Walmart, Giant Tiger and Bulk Barn.

"Lots of times they don't need a bag and we're encouraging Islanders to begin now, even though this doesn't come into force until July first," Hughes said.

"I think many people are probably like me — my trunk is full of them — or I leave them at home. So part of this is just to get used to bringing the reusable bags with us."

Walmart is one of the retailers that is charging for plastic bags on P.E.I. (Danny Johnston/Associated Press/Canadian Press)

Hughes said Islanders currently use about 30 million single-use plastic bags every year.

But when next July begins, customers will no longer receive plastic bags, and will have to pay for other bag options.

According to the act, recyclable paper bags can still be provided at a cost of no less than 15 cents and reusable bags at no less than $1. Businesses can charge more, but not less.

Hughes says the idea is not to replace 30 million plastic bags with 30 million paper bags. (John Robertson/CBC)

"If we have 30 million plastic bags, we don't want to replace them with 30 million paper bags," Hughes said.

"The goal is to increase the use of reusable bags and to eliminate the use of plastic bags."

On Jan. 1, 2020, the cost will go up to 25 cents for a paper bag and $2 for a reusable bag.

On Jan. 1, 2020, the cost of reusable bags on P.E.I. will go from a minimum of $1 to a minimum of $2. (John Robertson/CBC)

People can always bring their own reusable bags — free of charge.

"I don't think we're going to see a lot of negative push back," Hughes said.

"The businesses want to do what's good for the environment, their customers want to see their businesses do what's good for the environment."

Steady increase

The Bulk Barn in Summerside has been part of a national program for bringing in reusable containers for a year and a half.

Customers are encouraged to bring in their own clean containers that are weighed before they are filled. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

Customers are encouraged to bring containers from home, have them weighed, then fill those containers — eliminating the need for plastic bags.

"I think the reaction has been positive for the most part, we've seen a gradual but steady increase in people bringing their own containers in," said Bill McGregor, franchisee for the store.

"It's a matter of training yourself and assembling your collection of containers, and I expect it to just continue."

Surcharge for plastic bags

Bulk Barn also has a small charge surcharge for plastic carryout bags: 5 cents for a large, 4 cents for a small.

The number of plastic bags being used at the checkout at Bulk Barn has dropped more than in half after the store started charging for them. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

"Not everyone is happy about it, but I think by and large people are kind of getting used to that idea," McGregor said.

"You see it in other jurisdictions and there are other retailers that have the same sort of program, so most people accept it."

McGregor said the number of plastic carryout bags the store is giving out has dropped by more than half.

McGregor says consumers need to train themselves and assemble their collection of containers before coming to the store. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

"The majority of it would be people who would just decide to not take a bag," McGregor said.

"They don't necessarily have a reusable bag but when it's manageable for them, they just say no, not really and almost always they'll say 'I have bags in the car.'"

Positive feedback

The P.E.I. Liquor Commission eliminated plastic bags in 2008, one of the first liquor jurisdictions in Canada to make the change to all paper.

For now the bags are free at the liquor store, but that could change as of July 1, 2019. Hughes says the government is still trying to finalize how the act will apply to its own retail and tourism entities. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

"Originally there was a little bit of hesitation on behalf of the customers because it was a change, but for the most part it has been very positive feedback — a lot of people are concerned about the environment," said Alan Crane, manager of the Oak Tree liquor store.

"For the last several years, nobody even mentions it anymore, it's just accepted that we do use paper or reusable bags."

The commission sells two sizes of reusable bags — a beer tote for $3.50 and a wine bag for just over $4.

The commission still uses millions of paper bags — more than 2 million of the ten-pound bags and a million of the 20-pound bags.

For now the bags are free, but that could change next July.

Hughes said the government is still trying to finalize how the act will apply to its own retail and tourism entities.

The liquor commission sells two sizes of reusable bags. It still uses millions of paper bags, more than 2 million of the ten pound bags and 1 million of the 20 pound bags. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

Crane isn't concerned about the upcoming changes through the legislation.

"I think it's a positive," Crane said.

"Based on our experience with the store here, and I think overall with the liquor commission that I think the public will adapt and I think it's a really positive thing."

Blue jean bags

For one Summerside woman, the upcoming ban on plastic checkout bags has been a chance to showcase what she's doing to reduce, reuse and recycle.

For one Summerside woman, the upcoming ban on plastic checkout bags has been a chance to showcase what she's doing to reduce, reuse and recycle. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

Heather Zaharychuk creates reusable bags out of old clothing, in particular blue jeans.

"I like the environment and I have a big yard and I grow stuff," Zaharychuk said.

"I'd like to be able to know that my children will be able to continue growing stuff and it won't be loaded with plastic and bits and pieces in the future."

Watching response

Hughes said lots of people are watching P.E.I.'s bag ban with interest.

Heather Zaharychuk creates reusable bags out of old clothing, in particular blue jeans. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

"I can assure you the other provinces are very interested in how the plastic bag reduction act is going to be implemented here, what the customer response is, what the business response is," Hughes said.

"It's going pretty well so far and I think all in all, we'll be looking back at this in a year's time and think it was a pretty positive move."