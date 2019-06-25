Islanders react to start of plastic bag ban
On July 1, P.E.I. became first province to ban plastic checkout bags
It's only the second day of P.E.I.'s ban on plastic shopping bags, but some Islanders are already adapting easily.
The Island became the first province in Canada to ban the single-use bags, under the Plastic Bag Reduction Act.
CBC spoke with some people about the plastic bag ban, which went into effect on Canada Day.
Jeff Piercey said he was already using reusable bags, the challenge is to remember to bring them into the stores.
"That's the biggest hindrance for me right now. But at some point in time it just becomes common practice. Same with putting on a seatbelt. You just become used to it after a while."
Krista McKenna said it's nice that P.E.I. is leading the way with the plastic bag ban.
"I think that's exciting. It's nice to be the first to start something like that.... So I think it's a good thing."
Jake Collings said he doesn't find it very inconvenient.
"It's so easy for us to adapt…. You know just make it work. That's what I think."
Mary MacWilliams said she was practising down south over the winter.
"Yes it is a big change, just because we're so used to it. But being in Florida last year, we were practising down there and using these bags quite a bit."
Ann Kelly said before long people won't miss the plastic bags at all.
"It won't hurt us all to get into the habit of taking the bags and eventually we'll get used to it."
With files from Brett Ruskin
