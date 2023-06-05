P.E.I. stepping up annual planting goal to 1.3 million trees

P.E.I.'s 2 Billion Trees Program is blooming, and on Monday the government announced it's looking to grow the program by 30 per cent — which amounts to 1.3 million trees planted each year to help restore damaged forests.

The provincial government is contributing $1 million to expand the J. Frank Gaudet Tree Nursery in Charlottetown — P.E.I.'s largest tree seedling production facility. The funding includes costs for trees, planting tools, equipment rentals and professional tree planting services.

Hailey Blacquiere, the program's co-ordinator, is thrilled to get the program started, and said for the new trees to thrive, it's all about location

Hailey Blacquiere says staff will survey sites to see what trees best suit the area. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

"We're really excited to get Islanders enrolled in the program and make the Island a bit more green," she said.

"The main focus is to put the right tree in the right spot."

A Grade 6 class from Cardigan Consolidated was at the announcement.

One of the students, Spencer Jackson, said he learned about the importance of planting even just one tree.

Grade 6 Cardigan Consolidated student Spencer Jackson says every tree counts. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

"It's very important for Prince Edward Island's climate," he said.

"Most people think 'One tree won't make a difference,' but if one person plants a tree, then another person plants a tree, then it's going to help P.E.I. or the whole world."

A 'multigenerational' plan

Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Steven Myers said the program will help with P.E.I.'s climate goals.

"We're excited about it. We knew all along we needed to plant more trees, so this is just a way to get to that very very quickly," he said.

"Removing carbon through forests is a key pillar in reaching our provincial net-zero goals and our climate adaptation plans … this funding will make sure we are maintaining and growing our forested lands."

Myers was also happy to see the Cardigan Consolidated students getting involved.

"The long-term plan for the environment here on Prince Edward Island is going to be multigenerational," he said, "That's why it's important to get the message to the kids that this job is going to fall to you very shortly."

There are four different streams of the program: agricultural operations, watershed groups, landowners and municipalities.

'It's very important for Prince Edward Island's climate,' says Spencer Jackson. This photo shows damage to the eastern part of the Island after Fiona. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

The province said staff will work directly with the agricultural sector to expand forested areas, assist with planting in watersheds and enrol local landowners in planting plans.

Municipalities can soon apply for up to $50,000 in funding through the program to plant large caliper trees in common areas, green spaces and to replace legacy trees.

The J. Frank Gaudet Tree Nursery will add three new greenhouses, ramping up tree production to 1.3 million per year. The new program will focus on six native species: white spruce, white pine, eastern hemlock, white birch, yellow birch and red maple.

The goal is to expand habitats for local wildlife and give people extra space for outdoor activities all while increasing P.E.I.'s resilience to climate change.