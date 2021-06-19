How a growing partnership is helping P.E.I. seniors with dementia

Some seniors at the Garden Home in Charlottetown will soon have a new activity thanks to a budding relationship between the Canadian Wildlife Federation and the P.E.I. Association for Newcomers.

The two organizations came together this past week to help seniors with dementia and to help the environment at the same time.

"The residents will be helping with planting," said Sarah Outram, youth leadership specialist with the Canadian Wildlife Federation's WILD Outside program.

"Once they've chosen the flowers, we will go out and purchase them and bring them back and then we'll have a full day where they can come out and help us put them in the earth."

The flowers selected will help pollinators such as hummingbirds and bees — and help keep some seniors active.

Outram said many in the unit enjoy gardening. "It brings a smile to their face."

'It feels pretty good that I can do something for the community,' says David Xu. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

About 20 newcomers showed up at the home on Friday to build stand-up planters.

Every week, members of the newcomers association do at least one outdoor activity together, said David Xu, who was helping to build planters and picking up skills along the way.

"It feels pretty good that I can do something for the community," Xu said. "And I like to learn how to do some woodwork."

Seniors at the home will also take turns caring for the flowers.

"With every garden, it needs its watering," said Angela Boudreau activities director at Garden Home. "Everyone is going to be responsible to take on that chore of watering and weeding. It makes for a lot of summer fun."

Residents at the Garden Home will soon help add soil and flowers to the planters built on Friday. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

This is the first time the Canadian Wildlife Federation and the PEI Association for Newcomers have come together to build flower beds at a long-term care home. but Outram hopes to build a few more at other homes before the summer ends.

More from CBC P.E.I.