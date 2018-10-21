9 P.E.I. places to get your scare on this Halloween

Halloween is fast approaching — while my favourite part is dipping into the treats, others like a good fright.

Here are some places on P.E.I. to get your scare on.

1. Haunted Mansion

Halloween is the most wonderful time of the year at the Haunted Mansion in Kensington. (Haunted Mansion/Facebook)

The huge Gothic Haunted Mansion in Kensington is open summers — it has beautiful gardens — but reopens the last three weeks in October.

It's open almost every night and weekend days until Halloween — check their Facebook page for hours. Their outdoor rides will be up and running too.

Afternoons are family-friendly with children in mind, but from 6 to 9 p.m. they ramp up the scares and it's not recommended for small children.

Entry is $17 for adults, $15 for seniors, $10 for kids six to 16 years, and those five and under are admitted free. There are also group rates available — call ahead.

2. Route 6 Motel

A circus curse, complete with terrifying clowns, descends on the Route 6 Motel haunted attraction in Cavendish Sundays in October. (Cavendish Beach Adventure Zone/Facebook)

This attraction in Cavendish is part of the Cavendish Beach Adventure Zone. It's designed as an old motel haunted by its former caretaker.

It's open various hours Thursdays through Sundays and by appointment Mondays through Wednesdays throughout October.

From noon to 2 p.m. younger guests get a lighter experience. Afraid of clowns? Sundays from 2 to 11 p.m. there's a special "Circus Curse: Clown Motel" theme.

Tickets range from $9 for the lighter experience to $17.50 for the full late-night scare. More info and a link to tickets on the attraction's Facebook page.

3. Haunted Horse & Wagon Rides

Queen and Kelly are ready to take you on a spooky ride through the woods in Souris. (Submitted by Red House Stables)

Thursday Oct. 25 through Saturday Oct. 27, take a spooky wagon ride through the "haunted" woods at Red House Stables in Souris.

There are child-friendly rides at 4 and 5 p.m. then things get spookier for hourly rides from 7 to 10 p.m.

Cost is $10 per person, ages two and under are free. Reservations are required — call or text (902) 215-8088.

More info on the event's Facebook page.

4. UPEI Music Society Haunted House

UPEI students prepare to scare at the Music Society's annual fundraising haunted house at the Steel Building on campus. (Submitted by Ryan Drew)

Normally the only thing scary at the Steel Building on the UPEI campus is first-year students learning to play new instruments, but next Friday and Saturday Oct. 26 and 27, things get frightening as the UPEI Music Society hosts its annual Haunted House.

It's a fundraiser with proceeds going to student scholarships. Admission is $8 per person or $5 for UPEI and Holland College students. Bring a non-perishable food item for $1 off.

The event is from 7 to 11 p.m. and also features a bake sale. Parental discretion is advised for young children.

More info on the event's Facebook page.

5. Kool Breeze Haunted Farm

Beware the corn jester in the haunted maze at Kool Breeze Farms. (Submitted by Spotlight School of Arts)

Kool Breeze Farms in Summerside is haunted the next two Friday and Saturday nights!

A couple of the greenhouses and a mini-maze are set to scare with local young actors from the Spotlight School of Performing Arts, plus loads of props — think body parts.

The doors open at 7 p.m. and they recommend you buy tickets ($12 each) in advance as they are limited — find them here.



Children under 13 will not be permitted "without parental guidance" the event's website says.

More information on the event's Facebook page.

6. Ghost Stories and Legends

A spooky book launch is happening Monday Oct. 22 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Beaconsfield Historic House.

The second edition of Ghost Stories and Legends of Prince Edward Island by Charlottetown author Julie Watson will be launched, with spooky readings by members of P.E.I. community theatre group ACT.

It is free to attend — more info on the event's Facebook page.

7. Thriller dance

Thriller PEI raises money for the local food bank. (Thriller PEI/Facebook )

Saturday Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. local zombies will perform to Michael Jackson's Thriller outside the Confederation Centre of the Arts (Grafton Street side).

The event is free but cash donations will be accepted to the Charlottetown food bank.

More on the event's Facebook page.

8. Souris Haunted Woods

'There is so much to see that you will have to do it twice!' promises the Souris Haunted Woods Facebook page. It's presented by students from Souris Regional School. (Edward Abel‎/Souris Regional School's 2nd Annual Haunted Woods/Facebook)

Students from Souris Regional School are putting on the 3rd annual Souris Haunted Woods.

They promise it will be "scarier than ever with a winding labyrinth of terrifying wilderness to wander through. Fear and horror abound around every bend as you will find yourself lost, constricted, and panicked in our seemingly endless maze." Yikes!

The event runs rain or shine 6 to 9 p.m. next Friday through Sunday Oct. 26, 27 and 28. More info on the event's Facebook page.

Admission is a suggested donation of $5 which will go to a local charity.

9. Murder Walk

A group of murder-mystery enthusiasts in Charlottetown is inviting Islanders to retrace the steps taken by the last two men hanged for murder in 1941. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

The last hanging on P.E.I. was in 1941 — Earl Lund and Fred Phillips were found guilty of the murder of Charlottetown butcher Peter Trainor.

A new walking tour has been developed in recent months by a group of amateur local sleuths calling themselves The Mystery Gang.

It retraces the last steps of Lund and Phillips before they were arrested, examines the facts and asks the question — were they really guilty?

There are two walks Sunday Oct. 28 — from 4 to 6 p.m. and from 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $20 each and can be found here, along with more info.

