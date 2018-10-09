Skip to Main Content
Pixels, glory and improving graphic design in Charlottetown
New

Pixels, glory and improving graphic design in Charlottetown

Graphic Design Group of Charlottetown is hoping some friendly competition can improve the quality of work in the local industry and spread its reputation.

Increased communication will improve everyone's work, says the event's founder

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
Graphic designers were given 90 minutes to create an album cover. (Pixels and Glory)

Graphic Design Group of Charlottetown is hoping some friendly competition can improve the quality of work in the local industry and spread its reputation.

The group has launched a new competition, Pixels and Glory. About a dozen professional graphic designers and one Holland College student participated in the first event.

'Overall quality of work will improve because we're helping each other,' says Mike Thomas. (Laura Chapin/CBC)

They were given 90 minutes to create an album cover.

Event founder Mike Thomas created the event to bring graphic designers together.

About a dozen designers participated. (Pixels and Glory)

"What will happen is overall quality of work will improve because we're helping each other and then the Charlottetown/P.E.I. design community starts building that reputation for quality work, consistent quality work," said Thomas.

"There will be another edition of Pixels and Glory soon," he said. Anyone interested is welcome to participate.

More P.E.I. news

With files from Island Morning

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us