Pixels, glory and improving graphic design in Charlottetown
Increased communication will improve everyone's work, says the event's founder
Graphic Design Group of Charlottetown is hoping some friendly competition can improve the quality of work in the local industry and spread its reputation.
The group has launched a new competition, Pixels and Glory. About a dozen professional graphic designers and one Holland College student participated in the first event.
They were given 90 minutes to create an album cover.
Event founder Mike Thomas created the event to bring graphic designers together.
"What will happen is overall quality of work will improve because we're helping each other and then the Charlottetown/P.E.I. design community starts building that reputation for quality work, consistent quality work," said Thomas.
"There will be another edition of Pixels and Glory soon," he said. Anyone interested is welcome to participate.
With files from Island Morning
