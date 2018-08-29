15 piping plovers released into the wild from P.E.I. National Park
Highest number of fledged chicks to be released in 8 years, says Parks Canada
It's been a good year for the piping plover population at Prince Edward Island National Park.
Fifteen plovers were fledged and released into the wild this year, which is the highest number in at least eight years, said Parks Canada.
"Putting 15 fledged birds back into the population is pretty exciting for us here," said Kerry-Lynn Atkinson, a resource management officer with Parks Canada.
The park had eight breeding pairs this year — up from an average of six in recent years — and of those, six nested. From those nests, 18 chicks hatched.
There doesn't seem to be any difference in habitat or other factors this year, Atkinson said.
"We just had a good number of productive birds that wanted to come to the park."
Found as far away as South Carolina
The chicks are banded by the federal Environment Department and the Canadian Wildlife Service in order to track where they go.
Three of the tiny birds have been found in North and South Carolina, including one that was first seen in Rhode Island.
Tracking the birds not only shows where they're spending the winter, but whether the same ones are returning to the park to breed.
Most nested in Sandspit area
The plovers already face the threat of predators, weather events and habitat change, Atkinson said, so it's important to keep them away from humans. Domestic animals are also banned from the beaches from April to October.
"They have a lot of important things to overcome on a daily basis without adding tons and tons of people into their nesting habitat," said Atkinson.
She added that keeping the area private allows the plovers to recoup after their voyage to the park, prepare for breeding and establish habitats.
Hatching is the hardest part
The hardest part of trying to add to the plover population is getting the eggs to hatch.
"Plovers will sometimes abandon their nests and we don't understand why. But if it's early in the season, they might have time to re-nest," she said.
"If we can get them to hatch, then we can do a really good job of protecting them and monitoring them and keeping an eye on them to see if they reach that fledging stage."
More P.E.I. news
With files from Laura Meader
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.