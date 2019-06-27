Piping plover police: Patrols added to protect endangered birds

There is increased enforcement this year on P.E.I. beaches in an effort to protect the endangered piping plover.

In the past, patrols were made by volunteers with the Island Nature Trust and Parks Canada staff at the P.E.I. National Park, but this summer there is extra support from three other agencies.

Now, Environment Canada's wildlife enforcement division, P.E.I.'s Department of Justice and Public Safety and the law enforcement branch of Parks Canada are also part of the effort to protect the birds.

With the latest weather systems there have been a lot of high tides and some nests have been lost, said Vicki Johnson, the co-ordinator of the Piping Plover Program with the Island Nature Trust.

"With increased enforcement and our volunteers out, it's great to know that the nests that are still on the beach do have that little bit of extra protection," she said.

'Last chance'

Johnson said any time a plover or a nest is spotted a sign goes up telling the public there are plovers on the beach. Best practices and a warning to stay out of the area are written on the sign and it is also roped off.

Piping plovers rely heavily on camouflage in the sand area of the upper beach to protect their young from predators. (Submitted by Vicki Johnson)

Johnson said this time of year is critical in protecting the nests and the chicks and that is why patrols are being increased.

"It's basically their last chance at having a successful breeding season."

Violators will be prosecuted

Piping plovers rely heavily on camouflage in the sand area of the upper beach to protect their young from predators. Any disturbance that gives away the location of the nest puts the eggs and young at risk.

When nests are found, fencing is put up to keep people away and violators can be charged by conservation officers. (Submitted by Vicki Johnson)

Threats to piping plovers include, human disturbance, vehicles on beaches and off-leash pets and predators which are often attracted by garbage left on the beach.

Fencing is put up to keep people away and conservation officers can charge violators, Johnson said.

"If we see anything, any sort of disturbance, we give them a call and they deal with that," she said.

More P.E.I. news