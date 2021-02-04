Summerside anti-bullying campaign selling masks instead of shirts this year
Masks are made locally from unsold shirts of previous years
The Boys and Girls Club in Summerside, P.E.I., is making a change to anti-bullying awareness this year, selling face masks instead of shirts.
Pink Shirt Day, a time to raise awareness about bullying, has also been a fundraising opportunity for the club for almost a decade. Over that time a lot of unsold shirts have piled up, and this year they decided to put them to good use.
"At the same time as promoting anti-bullying around our city and our province we could also protect them against the virus," said Trinity Bradshaw, the club's youth program music co-ordinator.
"It just kind of made sense."
The masks, made by the local sewing supply shop Pins and Needles, have been a big seller, with more than 500 sold already.
Proceeds from the sales are going to club programs, including a new music program that will equip a space so that club members can not only learn to play and create music, but also make recordings.
The masks are available for purchase on the club's website and carry the motto "I'm a buddy."
