Pinch Penny Fair returns just in time for inflation-weary shoppers
For more than 50 years, fair has raised money to support arts education on P.E.I.
There was everything from sporting goods to plants to dishware. Even Christmas decorations. And some things you didn't even know you needed.
A 2020 Catstagram calendar? I'll take it!
The Pinch Penny Fair, a giant indoor yard sale run by volunteers for more than 50 years, returned to Confederation Centre of the Arts on Saturday after a couple years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the rising price of goods and services, hundreds of bargain hunters filled the aisles looking for items that won't cost an arm and a leg.
School librarian Wendy Poirier was thrilled to get a deal on the card game Apples to Apples.
She suspects the students will be excited as well.
"I have game days once in a while and at lunchtime a lot of the kids like to play games, and Apples to Apples is a favourite, so I was happy to score that today."
Getting into the spring sale spirit
All funds raised go to support arts education at Confederation Centre of the Arts. In the past, the event has raised up to $12,000, said Doug Gallant, chair of the Friends of Confederation Centre.
He said other sales — including ones at Delta Prince Edward and Spring Park Church — helped boost the traffic at the Confederation Centre.
"Some people will really get into the spirit of things and get all of the sales."
Poirier, for one, was happy to see the fair return.
"It's a really fun community event. There's always some unique finds."
With files from Stacey Janzer
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?