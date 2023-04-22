Content
Pinch Penny Fair returns just in time for inflation-weary shoppers

School librarian Wendy Poirier was thrilled to get a deal on a card game at the Pinch Penny Fair in Charlottetown on Saturday.

For more than 50 years, fair has raised money to support arts education on P.E.I.

Shane Ross · CBC News ·
Wendy Poirier
Wendy Poirier, a school librarian, says the Pinch Penny Fair is a fun community event and a great place to find deals. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

There was everything from sporting goods to plants to dishware. Even Christmas decorations. And some things you didn't even know you needed.

A 2020 Catstagram calendar? I'll take it!

The Pinch Penny Fair, a giant indoor yard sale run by volunteers for more than 50 years, returned to Confederation Centre of the Arts on Saturday after a couple years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the rising price of goods and services, hundreds of bargain hunters filled the aisles looking for items that won't cost an arm and a leg.

School librarian Wendy Poirier was thrilled to get a deal on the card game Apples to Apples.

Items on a table.
Need a 2020 Catstagram calendar? It was available along with thousands of other items at the Pinch Penny Fair in Charlottetown on Saturday. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

She suspects the students will be excited as well.

"I have game days once in a while and at lunchtime a lot of the kids like to play games, and Apples to Apples is a favourite, so I was happy to score that today."

Getting into the spring sale spirit

All funds raised go to support arts education at Confederation Centre of the Arts. In the past, the event has raised up to $12,000, said Doug Gallant, chair of the Friends of Confederation Centre.

He said other sales  — including ones at Delta Prince Edward and Spring Park Church — helped boost the traffic at the Confederation Centre.

Man counting money.
Doug Gallant, chair of the Friends of Confederation Centre, says the fair has raised up to $12,000 in the past. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

"Some people will really get into the spirit of things and get all of the sales."

Poirier, for one, was happy to see the fair return.

"It's a really fun community event. There's always some unique finds."

With files from Stacey Janzer

