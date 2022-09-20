P.E.I. Pinball League back in play, with 'a wealth of toys'

Pinball enthusiasts rejoice: The P.E.I. Pinball League is back in play.

The league got its start through a Facebook post back in 2015, founded in part by Evan Dickson. He had rented a couple of his own machines to Upstreet Brewery in Charlottetown, and wanted to make pinball a social and mildly competitive event.

"There's a lot of people [who] are kind of shy about playing this game," Dickson said. "It's a really fun game, so this is a way to encourage them to come out, maybe have some friendly competition, sort of inspire them to get out here."

Dickson has six working pinball machines in his home, evidence of more than 20 years of collecting. The league has other players like him who own two or three — or even more — machines, but it's not just for enthusiasts. Anyone is welcome to join.

During the pandemic, as gathering restrictions came and went, a handful of those league regulars gathered at one another's houses to play pinball.

Now the league is back and welcoming new players of all ages at its unofficial new home, Seven's Pinballorama in Cornwall. It recently held its second monthly tournament, with a roster of about 14 players.

'Anyone is competitive'

Last year, Seven Graylands and his partner packed up their collection of more than 30 machines and moved them from British Columbia to P.E.I. to open what he believes is Canada's largest pinball arcade. He's happy to host the league.

Tournament winners get bragging rights and can win one of these fabulous recycled trophies. (Sara Fraser/CBC)

"I expect that we'll probably go up in numbers as this place becomes more popular and people learn that it's here," Dickson said. "It's a wealth of toys in here!"

Members of the league compete for fun and bragging rights, Dickson said. "At our level here, anyone is competitive."

In fact, the winner of the first post-restrictions tournament in August was someone who hadn't played in 30 years, proving what everyone in the league says: You don't need a lot of skill to win — it's mostly luck.

Nova Scotia and New Brunswick also have pinball leagues. There is competitive international pinball as well, but getting events sanctioned costs money, Dickson said, so he doubts P.E.I.'s league will ever go that route.

'We can all play together'

On P.E.I., league members are mostly middle-aged men. On tournament night, there was one female player: Nathalie Lamontagne from West Covehead. Since the August tournament, she has been coming to the arcade to train on a weekly basis.

'Don't think because I'm a girl I don't know how to play this game,' says league player Nathalie Lamontagne. (Sara Fraser/CBC)

"Every time I come here, it's mostly guys — of different ages, but it's always mostly guys," Lamontagne said.

"I had a feeling a few times that it was a bit of patronizing — like, 'I'll show you [how to do it].' So I'm kind of like, 'Yeah yeah, I beat you, bye!' In a very friendly way... 'Don't think because I'm a girl I don't know how to play this game.'"

It's not something that you're disadvantaged if you're smaller or older or younger... I think it's knowing the machines. — Nathalie Lamontagne

Lamontagne said she loved pinball as a kid and she's glad it's making a comeback as a pastime.

"The goal is to have somebody representing our sex on the podium, have a girl up there," she said.

Graylands said his partner is considering starting a women's pinball league, but Lamontagne said she doesn't think it's needed.

"I think we can all play together," she said. "Even like kids or teens, it's not something that you're disadvantaged if you're smaller or older or younger... I think it's knowing the machines. That's why I come and practise."

'All kinds of people' play pinball

There are no league fees — just the cover charge to play games in the arcade for a couple hours.

Winners get to take home a small recycled trophy, and have their picture posted on the league's Facebook page.

Cornwall arcade a nostalgia-fuelled adventure into the world of pinball Duration 3:11 'With all the lights, you play and you kind of get lost in this little world that is there,' says Seven's Pinballorama owner Seven Graylands.

Dickson's computer software matches two league members per round, then shuffles the deck for subsequent rounds. The two matched players will play the same machine until one of them wins and moves on to the next bout.

Kevin Brooks has been part of the league since the beginning.

"The people are great — there's all kinds of people," he said. "You've got the gear-heads like Evan who know how the machines work, then you get the people who are competitive, and they're going for the high scores.

"Most people like me are just out to have a good time, a good game, enjoy it, learn about the different machines. It's a lot of fun 'cause every machine is different, and the more you play, you learn the game's secrets and tricks. It makes for a real fun evening."

'Most people like me are just out to have a good time, a good game, enjoy it,' says Kevin Brooks, left, playing a match against Craig Knickle, right, in the second tournament of the season. (Sara Fraser/CBC)

Brooks, who placed third in the August tournament, said competing adds an extra layer of fun to playing pinball.

"You get to watch the other person and learn all their tricks," he said. "The more you play, the longer the games get. It's a lot of fun."

Dickson said he enjoys creating that fun by organizing the league.

"It's nice to come here and play machines I don't have to fix!" he said with a laugh, making light of his obsession.

"It's a very DIY hobby. It can be time-consuming," he said. "Many of these were built 30, 40 years ago. They had a design life of a year, and then they were to be thrown in a dumpster. They were supposed to make money, then when something breaks, just throw it away."