Charlottetown Islander has Canada junior team in his sights

Pierre-Olivier Joseph, the 19-year-old defenceman and team captain for the Charlottetown Islanders is going to selection camp for Canada's national junior hockey team.

Joseph is excited to have a chance to play in the tournament that was so much a part of the holidays during his childhood.

"[You're] watching this at Christmastime with your parents and your family," he said.

"To maybe have a chance to be in this tournament I think it would be a great achievement."

Joseph, who has recorded seven goals and 13 assists in 24 games for the Islanders this season, is one of 34 players going to the camp.

Joseph has 20 points for the Islanders this season. (Charlottetown Islanders)

"Nothing is sure yet. I still have a lot to do in front of me," he said.

"I'm just super excited to go there and battle for a spot."

Noah Dobson, a Summerside native currently playing for Acadie-Bathurst, is also invited to the camp. There will be 23 players selected for the final roster. The camp runs from Dec. 10-14 in Victoria.

