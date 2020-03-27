Meeting up in groups outside is not physical distancing, says chief public health officer
Even if you are 2 metres apart, 'now is not the time' to socialize, says Dr. Morrison
P.E.I.'s chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison says with the COVID-19 pandemic, Islanders should not be gathering to socialize, even if they are the recommended two metres apart.
At a daily briefing Monday, Morrison announced seven new cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I., all related to international travel, and stressed the best way for everyone to stay safe right now is to stay apart.
"As we continue to see our numbers in Prince Edward Island grow, I will continue to stress the importance of social distancing, physical distancing, as well as social isolation," said Morrison.
Morrison said that people should only be leaving their homes if they absolutely have to.
"If you do need to leave the house you should practise physical distancing," she said.
This weekend, Morrison said people on the Island weren't practising physical distancing by keeping two metres or more between them.
"Physical distancing is not meeting up in groups outside. Physical distancing is not grocery shopping in groups. Physical distancing is not having play dates with other children," she said.
Morrison said she understands that people may miss social interaction with their loved ones.
"I too would love to do many of these things, but now is not the time."
She said it's important to limit interactions — like stopping for a chat with a friend— and not organize gatherings with your friends and family, even outdoors. Instead, say a quick hello and carry on.
"I think it's hard for people to stay physically distant from each other for long periods of time if you're out on the street."
Morrison acknowledged it might be tough right now, but said it's important Islanders take every step they can to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"We keep saying this is not going to be forever, but it will be a lot longer for all of us if we don't do everything we can now."
COVID-19: What you need to know
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
Common symptoms include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Tiredness.
But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.
Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.
What should I do if I feel sick?
Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.
How can I protect myself?
-
Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.
-
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
-
Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.
-
Practise physical distancing.
More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.