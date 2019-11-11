Moving pictures: Remembrance Day in photos

The many wreaths laid at the cenotaph in Charlottetown. (Brian McInnis/CBC)

More than 1,000 people braved the cool temperatures and light rain to come to the cenotaph in downtown Charlottetown Monday to honour the veterans who served their country, many of whom did not return home.

There are no P.E.I. veterans remaining from the First World War, and the few from the Second World War and the Korean Conflict are aging. Many were not able to attend the service.

There were some poignant moments at the solemn service.

Lt. Rory O’Donnell of the P.E.I. Regiment plays the Last Post during the annual Remembrance Day ceremony at the cenotaph in Charlottetown Monday. (Brian McInnis/CBC) Lt.-Col. Glenn Moriarity, centre, commander of the P.E.I. Regiment, Capt. Adam Rhymes, right, and Chief Warrant Officer Bill Crabb, the regimental sergeant major for the P.E.I. Regiment, stand at attention for the ceremony. (Brian McInnis/CBC) Members of the Royal Canadian Legion colour party formed in front of the cenotaph at the beginning of the ceremony. (Brian McInnis/CBC) The crowd applauded as Blanche Bennett laid a wreath in honour of all servicewomen. (Brian McInnis/CBC) Members of the public braved the chilly and wet weather to attend the ceremony. (Brian McInnis/CBC) Cpl. Kyle Adair of the P.E.I. Regiment stands vigil at the cenotaph during the ceremony. (Brian McInnis/CBC) David Blacquiere, who served with the United Nations, salutes during the playing of O Canada. (Brian McInnis/CBC) Dave Howatt, commander of the Queen Zone of the Royal Canadian Legion, displayed several medals he earned during his service. (Brian McInnis/CBC) Brian Hills of the Royal Canadian Legion was the parade commander for the Remembrance Day ceremony. (Brian McInnis/CBC) A faded photograph adorns a wreath that was laid at the cenotaph during Remembrance Day services Monday. (Brian McInnis/CBC) Tannis Arsenault laid the Memorial (Silver) Cross wreath during the ceremony at the cenotaph. (Brian McInnis/CBC) Salutes are given after a wreath was laid. The crowd lined the area behind the cenotaph. (Brian McInnis/CBC) Columns of military, police services and military cadets lined Great George Street for the Remembrance Day ceremony. (Brian McInnis/CBC) A member of the public pins a poppy to a wreath after the ceremony ended. (Brian McInnis/CBC)

