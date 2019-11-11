Moving pictures: Remembrance Day in photos

There were some poignant moments at the solemn Remembrance Day service at the cenotaph in Charlottetown. Photographer Brian McInnis captured them to share with readers.
More than 1,000 people braved the cool temperatures and light rain to come to the cenotaph in downtown Charlottetown Monday to honour the veterans who served their country, many of whom did not return home.
There are no P.E.I. veterans remaining from the First World War, and the few from the Second World War and the Korean Conflict are aging. Many were not able to attend the service.
There were some poignant moments at the solemn service.
