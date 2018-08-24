New pay system would need to be tested extensively, says PSAC

The union representing federal civil servants says a new pay system would have to be tested extensively to ensure the mistakes of the Phoenix system are not repeated.

Michelle Neill of the Public Service Alliance of Canada said she is "cautiously optimistic" about the federal government's plans to create a new pay system, but that it must be tested by employees.

"We're hopeful that there is something coming down the pipe, that we can get something sooner rather than later.

"However, we don't want it to be too soon, that it's not properly tested. It needs to be tested in a proper environment that works with our system. It also needs to be tested by our employees."

'Very, very frustrating'

The Phoenix pay system for federal government employees has been fraught with errors. Thousands of federal public servants have been underpaid, overpaid or not paid at all.

"I have sat with members who literally are crying at work because they haven't gotten the pay. It's very, very frustrating," said Neill.

The Phoenix pay system has resulted in employees going weeks on end without pay. (CBC)

Some people haven't been able to get a mortgage as a result. It also affects their credit rating.

"Some members have lost homes or cars," she said.

"We've been toting the message for the last two and a half years that we want all of our employees to be paid correctly, on time, every time. If there's a system out there that can help us do that, that's exactly what we're hoping for."

'There are so many problems'

Senior managers are doing everything they can to help employees get their paycheque, she said.

"Nationally, I know there is a true, honest effort to try and fix Phoenix, but there are so many problems. Once you fix one issue, it's creating four or five more issues."

It's caused some civil servants to lose faith in the system, she said.

More P.E.I. news