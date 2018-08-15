How federal public servants are raising awareness about the failed Phoenix pay system

The union representing federal civil servants on the Island is holding an event called the Burnt by Phoenix BBQ in Green Shore Park in Summerside Wednesday.

The gathering aims to raise awareness about the problems many of its members are facing because of problems with the Phoenix pay system.

The computerized pay system has had issues including people being overpaid, underpaid or not paid at all.

We know that we are trying the patience of those who have been affected. — Steven MacKinnon, secretary to minister of Public Services and Procurement

"It's been a mess since day one," said Les Smith, president of the P.E.I. area council of the Pubic Service Alliance of Canada, in an interview on Island Morning.

"We told them, warned them, it would not work, they implemented it … now we're two-plus years in and it's still hurting our members."

'Zero dollar paystubs'

Though the number of new cases has decreased, Smith says there are still new cases showing up and a backlog of "tens of thousands" of cases.

He said the problems have affected a variety of employees, but newer, younger workers are hit harder.

"If you have a pay cheque that comes in at zero dollars … how do you make your rent payment?" he said.

"The stress that it puts on you, your family, it's that much tougher for someone that's starting out."

If there's a reduced amount of money coming into our economy, even if it's short term, it affects the sale of new vehicles, of people buying homes, of point of sale purchases. — Les Smith, president, PSAC

Smith pointed to one case he'd heard with real consequences for a couple — both federal civil servants — trying to buy a home.

As part of their purchase agreement they needed to provide pay stubs.

"They brought them in, and lo and behold, they were zero dollar pay stubs," he said.

"Now we all know that's not right, we know it's a mistake, but this caused a delay, they lost the purchase of that house, someone else bought it."

'Will not stop being a priority'

Steven MacKinnon, parliamentary secretary to the minister of Public Services and Procurement, says the federal government acknowledges "the problems associated with the pay system are unacceptable."

"We know that we are trying the patience of those who have been affected," he said.

"And I can reassure Mr. Smith and all public servants on Prince Edward Island that this will not stop being a priority for the prime minister and for the government until we get the waiting list down to zero."

Smith says he hopes the event Wednesday will bring the problems with the pay system back into focus for government and the public.

"This affects everybody. If there's a reduced amount of money coming into our economy, even if it's short term, it affects the sale of new vehicles, of people buying homes, of point of sale purchases," he said.

"At the end of the day, we want the labour force in Canada, which includes everyone, not just the public civil service, to be treated fairly, equitably, to be paid on time, to be paid what they're worth, so they can help spur on the economy in Canada."

