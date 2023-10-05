Special weather statement issued for P.E.I. as Philippe approaches

Prince Edward Islanders are in for a wet and windy weekend.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Thursday morning regarding the approach of tropical storm Philippe, which is expected to make landfall overnight Saturday.

Philippe is moving northward at the same time that a low-pressure system, also bringing unsettled weather, is coming from the west.

"As this front is going to be approaching, it looks like Saturday night into Sunday for the Island, it is going to mingle, or interact, with Philippe — who wasn't invited for Thanksgiving, but he's coming regardless," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

"But these remnants will interact with this trough that's coming through, this front, and it will enhance both."

6 to 8 hours of heavy rain

Philippe is expected to make landfall near the New Brunswick-Maine border with sustained winds of 85 km/h, then turn westward with diminishing strength as it passes over land.

The current forecast for the Island includes wind gusts of up to 80 km/h and heavy rains Sunday morning. Up to 50 millimetres of rain could fall over a six- to eight-hour period.

Philippe is currently a tropical storm northeast of the Dominican Republic. It is not forecast to reach hurricane strength.

The timing of Philippe and the low-pressure system are crucial to the impact on the Maritimes, and the forecast remains subject to change, said Simpkin.