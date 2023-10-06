'Wind gusts and a lot of rain' coming from Philippe this weekend

The forecast path for tropical storm Philippe has shifted to the west, further from the Maritimes, but not enough to have a big impact on what will happen on P.E.I.

"This is not going to hit as a tropical storm," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

"It's going to be the remnants of one but it's still going to be strong enough to produce wind gusts and a lot of rain."

Philippe is currently a tropical storm east of Florida. It is not forecast to reach hurricane strength, and will be post-tropical well before it reaches the coast of Maine Sunday morning.

Philippe will, however, combine with a front moving in from the west that will boost its strength.

The bad weather is expected to start on P.E.I. between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. Sunday, and the worst of it will last six to eight hours.

Its shift to the west has reduced the rainfall forecast, now expected to be 15 to 25 millimetres, but wind gusts up to 90 km/h are possible.

With the current track of the storm, the wind will come from the south and southeast, but that is still subject to change.

The province issued a news release Friday morning, asking Islanders to prepare for moderate rain, high winds and the possibility of power outages.

P.E.I.'s Emergency Measures Organization moved to Level 1 monitoring of the storm on Friday morning.