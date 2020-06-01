Smiles from young and old as Phase 3 of P.E.I.'s pandemic ease-back begins

Parents were pushing their children on the swings, friends were meeting for lunch and some may have even marked the occasion with new ink.

Others headed to the treadmill to begin working off some COVID-19 weight, or stopped in to say hello to elderly family members.

Playgrounds, gyms, restaurants and tattoo parlours were just some of the places allowed to reopen in Phase 3 of P.E.I.'s COVID-19 ease-back plan, which began Monday.

It also includes libraries, yoga and nail studios and part of P.E.I. National Park. Some visitor restrictions were lifted at community and long-term care facilities.

Photographer Brian McInnis captured these images from Phase 3's opening day.

Ronald Peters, a resident of the Garden Home in Charlottetown, speaks face-to-face with his wife Shirley Doiron Peters and daughter Monica Robinson for the first time since visitation was disallowed at community and long-term care facilities two-and-a-half months ago. (Brian McInnis/CBC)

Temira Axworthy picks up her takeout order from Fiona Thompson, a server at Maid Marian’s Diner in Charlottetown. Maid Marian’s has decided to postpone indoor dining for at least several weeks. However, there will be tables set up outside for customers who want to stay and eat. (Brian McInnis/CBC)

Part of P.E.I. National Park opened Monday, but the bridge at Covehead Harbour remains closed to traffic. (Brian McInnis/CBC)

Bobbie-Lynn Paquet, her son Mason Paquet and Mason’s cousin Pierce McTague walk along the beach at P.E.I. National Park near Covehead on Monday. (Brian McInnis/CBC)

Jenny Cooper of Charlottetown tucks into breakfast at Case Mia Café in Charlottetown on Monday. (Brian McInnis/CBC)

Kaiden Pocock slides into the waiting arms of his mother Zoe Pocock at the Victoria Park playground. (Brian McInnis/CBC)

The outdoor patio is ready to be assembled at Casa Mia. (Brian McInnis/CBC)

Julien Cormier gives his daughter Gabi and niece Lolo a push on the swings. (Brian McInnis/CBC)

More from CBC P.E.I.