Smiles from young and old as Phase 3 of P.E.I.'s pandemic ease-back begins
Fathers were pushing their children on the swings, friends were meeting at restaurants for lunch and some may have even marked the occasion with new ink.
Playgrounds, restaurants reopen and visitation now allowed at long-term care facilities
Parents were pushing their children on the swings, friends were meeting for lunch and some may have even marked the occasion with new ink.
Others headed to the treadmill to begin working off some COVID-19 weight, or stopped in to say hello to elderly family members.
Playgrounds, gyms, restaurants and tattoo parlours were just some of the places allowed to reopen in Phase 3 of P.E.I.'s COVID-19 ease-back plan, which began Monday.
It also includes libraries, yoga and nail studios and part of P.E.I. National Park. Some visitor restrictions were lifted at community and long-term care facilities.
Photographer Brian McInnis captured these images from Phase 3's opening day.
More from CBC P.E.I.
With files from Brian McInnis
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.