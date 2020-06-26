Splashes and smiles as Phase 4 of P.E.I.'s ease-back plan begins

Mothers and infants enjoyed the water at local splash pads in Summerside. Parishioners attended Friday morning mass at St. Dunstan's Basilica in Charlottetown, and some marked the occasion by preparing for the opening of the racing season at the Red Shores track.

Playgrounds, racetracks and places of worships were just some spaces impacted by further easing of COVID-19 restrictions in Phase 4, which began Friday.

Phase 4 will allow for gatherings of up to 50 people, with multiple gatherings in larger venues to a maximum of 100. Personal services like facials and piercings will also now be permitted, and those living in long-term care facilities will be able to enjoy indoor visits.

Photographer Brian McInnis captured these images from Phase 4's opening day.

Lloyd Hannah, driver and co-owner of Bugtown Allie, gives the horse a brush down after a training session on the Red Shores track in Summerside in preparation of the opening of the season Friday night. (Brian McInnis/CBC)

Father Keith Kennific, rector of St. Dunstan’s Basilica in Charlottetown, chats with parishioner Joyce White before mass Friday morning. The start of Phase 4 means churches can have up to 50 people indoors at a time, but Kennific said Sunday mass won't happen this week because the church did not have time to prepare. (Brian McInnis/CBC)

Sarah Burton and her nephew Matthias enjoy the splash pad at a Summerside park Friday. (Brian McInnis/CBC)

Hannah cares for a horse after training on the track. Phase 4 means the racetrack can operate at a limited capacity. (Brian McInnis/CBC)

