Splashes and smiles as Phase 4 of P.E.I.'s ease-back plan begins
People at playgrounds, places of worship and racetracks will enjoy more relaxed restrictions in Phase 4
Mothers and infants enjoyed the water at local splash pads in Summerside. Parishioners attended Friday morning mass at St. Dunstan's Basilica in Charlottetown, and some marked the occasion by preparing for the opening of the racing season at the Red Shores track.
Playgrounds, racetracks and places of worships were just some spaces impacted by further easing of COVID-19 restrictions in Phase 4, which began Friday.
Phase 4 will allow for gatherings of up to 50 people, with multiple gatherings in larger venues to a maximum of 100. Personal services like facials and piercings will also now be permitted, and those living in long-term care facilities will be able to enjoy indoor visits.
Photographer Brian McInnis captured these images from Phase 4's opening day.
More from CBC P.E.I.
With files from Brian McInnis
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.