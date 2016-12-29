P.E.I. moving to Phase 4 June 26

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced some of the details of Phase 4 of the easing of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions at a briefing Thursday morning.

Phase 4 is scheduled to start June 26. It will include:

Allowing public, organized gatherings of up to 50 people.

Up to 50 people may gather for a sporting event.

Relaxed long-term care home visiting rules, including inside visits.

Increased access to some personal services such as facials.

Casinos will open.

The size of private gatherings allowed will not change, Morrison said.

The increased size for public gatherings will include church services, funerals and weddings, as well as small festivals. An invitation is being sent out to religious leaders in the province to start a discussion on the new guidelines, Morrison said.

"The intent behind all of it is to keep gatherings small, because if there was a case of COVID-19 within a gathering it can spread quickly," said Morrison.

"With larger groups it is more difficult to do contact tracing, and in turn more difficult to contain the virus."

This further opening up of the province, as well as the planned opening of interprovincial borders within Atlantic Canada, will mean Islanders will have to refocus on the basics of taking care during the pandemic, Morrison said, such as physical distancing, handwashing and enhanced cleaning.

Morrison praised Islanders for the hard work they have done so far in containing the impact of the pandemic.

The last confirmed case of COVID-19 on P.E.I. was announced April 28. There have been no deaths, and no hospitalizations.

