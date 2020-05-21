It's Phase 2 of ease back of P.E.I.'s pandemic restrictions: Here's what changes

P.E.I. begins the second phase of easing public health restrictions put in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19 Friday.

The biggest change is retail stores, previously only allowed to do delivery or curbside pickup, can open their doors to the public.

Here's a comparison of Phase 1 and Phase 2.

In order to open, all businesses and services need to prepare an operational plan that outlines how they will maintain physical distancing among employees and customers.

That plan does not need to be submitted to or signed off on by the Chief Public Health Office, but does need to be made available on request.

Last Friday, Premier Dennis King said P.E.I.'s plan to launch Phase 3 of its ease-back plan will be expedited to an expected start of June 1 from June 12, as long as Phase 2 goes well. Phase 3 will include the reopening of things like esthetic services, indoor and outdoor dining and campgrounds.

