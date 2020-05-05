What Phase 2 of P.E.I.'s ease-back plan could look like for Island businesses

With Phase 1 of the province's ease-back plan implemented May 1, P.E.I.'s businesses are now anxiously looking ahead to Phase 2 and what it will mean for them.

While there is much excitement from the Island's business community, Minister of Economic Growth and Tourism Matthew MacKay says business owners still have questions and concerns.

In an interview with CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin, MacKay said some recurring questions include, what new guidelines will need to be followed, what steps need to be taken to ensure those guidelines are followed and will there be any additional government support for businesses to make it happen.

"It's been a busy couple of weeks fielding the questions, working as best we can with the business community," he said.

More supports

MacKay said the province is working on a program that would help small Island businesses update their facilities with supplies and protective equipment required for Phase 2 of the province's plan.

There's definitely shortages with some things. — Matthew MacKay, minister of economic growth and tourism

"It's going to be good, we're going to make it retroactive for some of the businesses that have already spent some money on up-fitting the business," MacKay said.

That program, along with further details, is intended to roll out within the next couple of days, MacKay said.

In the coming days, MacKay said the province will be looking to see what businesses could help in tackling issues with demand of supplies and equipment.

"There's definitely shortages with some things," he said.

For now, MacKay said he doesn't have details to share surrounding enforcement of health measures for businesses, but he's optimistic that businesses will comply.

"We've worked so hard to get where we're at, so I'm hoping the majority of people are going to follow the rules," he said.

